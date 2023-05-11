Jake Fraley and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mets.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is hitting .239 with five doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Fraley has gotten a hit in 17 of 32 games this year (53.1%), with more than one hit on five occasions (15.6%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Fraley has driven in a run in 12 games this year (37.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In seven of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.38, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.