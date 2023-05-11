Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Fraley and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mets.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .239 with five doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Fraley has gotten a hit in 17 of 32 games this year (53.1%), with more than one hit on five occasions (15.6%).
- He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Fraley has driven in a run in 12 games this year (37.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (18.8%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.38, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
