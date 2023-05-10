Spencer Steer -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on May 10 at 6:40 PM ET.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is batting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.

In 62.5% of his games this season (20 of 32), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (12.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (31.3%), Steer has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (46.9%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings