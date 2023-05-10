Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Pete Alonso, Jonathan India and others in the New York Mets-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

India Stats

India has 11 doubles, three home runs, 17 walks and 17 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .307/.397/.465 on the year.

India hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 3-for-3 3 0 0 4 2 vs. White Sox May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has five doubles, three triples, three home runs, seven walks and 18 RBI (38 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .325/.370/.496 on the season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 9 2-for-4 2 0 2 4 1 vs. White Sox May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 2-for-4 1 1 4 7 0 vs. White Sox May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Padres May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Verlander Stats

The Mets will send Justin Verlander to the mound for his second start of the season.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 4 5.0 5 2 2 5 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has three doubles, 12 home runs, 16 walks and 30 RBI (32 total hits).

He has a slash line of .237/.322/.526 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 9 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 30 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .224/.323/.448 so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Rockies May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 6 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

