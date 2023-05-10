Reds vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Wednesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (15-20) and New York Mets (17-19) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 10.
The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander (0-1, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (0-2, 3.74 ERA).
Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Reds have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (34.8%) in those games.
- Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 3-9 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (151 total runs).
- The Reds have pitched to a 5.22 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Luis Cessa vs Seth Lugo
|May 5
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Lance Lynn
|May 6
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Nick Lodolo vs Mike Clevinger
|May 7
|White Sox
|L 17-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Kopech
|May 9
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Luke Weaver vs David Peterson
|May 10
|Mets
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
|May 11
|Mets
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Kodai Senga
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bryan Hoeing
|May 13
|@ Marlins
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
