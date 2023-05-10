Wednesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (15-20) and New York Mets (17-19) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 10.

The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander (0-1, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (0-2, 3.74 ERA).

Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Reds have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (34.8%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 3-9 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (151 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.22 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds Schedule