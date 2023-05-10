Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel and his .526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .268 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Senzel has had a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), including multiple hits seven times (30.4%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (13.0%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (43.5%), Senzel has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (10 of 23), with two or more runs four times (17.4%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Verlander (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
