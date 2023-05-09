Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Mets on May 9, 2023
Jonathan India and Pete Alonso are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets play at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).
Reds vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
India Stats
- India has 38 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .306/.397/.460 on the season.
- India will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 6
|3-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has five doubles, two triples, three home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .319/.366/.478 so far this year.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|7
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Padres
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Scherzer Stats
- The Mets' Max Scherzer (2-2) will make his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Scherzer has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.4 frames when he pitches.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|3.1
|8
|6
|6
|3
|1
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 19
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|at Brewers
|Apr. 4
|5.1
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|at Marlins
|Mar. 30
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|6
|2
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has three doubles, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI (31 total hits).
- He's slashed .235/.318/.508 on the season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI (39 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .310/.407/.460 on the year.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 5
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
