How to Watch the Reds vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will square off against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in the first of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Explore More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 27 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Cincinnati is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati ranks 25th in the majors with 144 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Reds rank 13th with an average of 9.0 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.523 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Luke Weaver (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, May 2, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Weaver has made two starts of five or more innings in three chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Wacha
|5/3/2023
|Padres
|L 7-1
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Seth Lugo
|5/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Lance Lynn
|5/6/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Mike Clevinger
|5/7/2023
|White Sox
|L 17-4
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Kopech
|5/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Max Scherzer
|5/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Verlander
|5/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Kodai Senga
|5/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Bryan Hoeing
|5/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
