Reds vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets, on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mets (-200). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Reds vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mets
|-200
|+165
|10
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- The Reds have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Reds have not covered the spread in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).
Read More About This Game
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (31.8%) in those games.
- This season, Cincinnati has won one of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 34 games with a total this season.
- The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-8
|4-12
|6-9
|8-11
|7-16
|7-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.