Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (227.5)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Denver (15-14-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Phoenix (5-4) does as the underdog (55.6%).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Phoenix and its opponents are more successful (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Suns have a .281 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-23).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per game.
- The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game.
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 treys per contest.
- This season, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% from three-point land (27.1% of the team's baskets).
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix puts up 113.6 points per game and give up 111.6, making them 17th in the NBA on offense and sixth defensively.
- The Suns are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Suns are 13th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).
- In 2022-23, Phoenix has taken 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71% of Phoenix's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 29% have been 3-pointers.
