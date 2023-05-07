On Sunday, Wil Myers (.147 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers has two doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .212.

Myers has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), with at least two hits four times (16.7%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Myers has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (20.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings