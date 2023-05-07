On Sunday, Wil Myers (.147 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers has two doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .212.
  • Myers has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), with at least two hits four times (16.7%).
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • Myers has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (20.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 54 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Kopech (0-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.97 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.