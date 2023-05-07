Tyler Stephenson -- hitting .250 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has six doubles and 14 walks while hitting .265.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 164th in slugging.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 23 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has not hit a home run in his 33 games this year.

In 10 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 of 33 games (30.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

