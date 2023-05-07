TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run) in his previous game against the White Sox.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (36) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Friedl is batting .444 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (24 of 33), with multiple hits 10 times (30.3%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (nine of 33), with two or more RBI three times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (81.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (54 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kopech (0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
