After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the White Sox.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is batting .200 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
  • This year, Fairchild has recorded at least one hit in nine of 30 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Fairchild has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 14
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.55 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (54 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kopech (0-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.97 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
  • In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.