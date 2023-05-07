Reds vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Sunday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (14-19) and the Chicago White Sox (11-23) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.
The Reds will give the ball to Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 2.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (0-3, 5.97 ERA).
Reds vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 4, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Reds have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won six of those games.
- Cincinnati has entered six games this season favored by -130 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati ranks 21st in the majors with 140 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 1
|@ Padres
|L 8-3
|Luke Weaver vs Blake Snell
|May 2
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Wacha
|May 3
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Luis Cessa vs Seth Lugo
|May 5
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Lance Lynn
|May 6
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Nick Lodolo vs Mike Clevinger
|May 7
|White Sox
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Kopech
|May 9
|Mets
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Max Scherzer
|May 10
|Mets
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
|May 11
|Mets
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Kodai Senga
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bryan Hoeing
|May 13
|@ Marlins
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Sandy Alcantara
