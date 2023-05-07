Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. White Sox on May 7, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jonathan India, Luis Robert and other players on the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox prior to their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Reds vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Graham Ashcraft Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Ashcraft Stats
- The Reds will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (2-0) for his seventh start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 2.00 ERA ranks sixth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
Ashcraft Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|May. 2
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 26
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|at Pirates
|Apr. 21
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 15
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|at Braves
|Apr. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Graham Ashcraft's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
India Stats
- India has nine doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 13 RBI (36 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He's slashing .298/.392/.421 on the year.
- India has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 6
|3-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 31 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .248/.324/.480 on the season.
- Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .471 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 6
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .234/.340/.387 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|May. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.