Michael Kopech takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 23 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in MLB action.

Cincinnati is slugging .361, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

Cincinnati ranks 21st in runs scored with 140 (4.2 per game).

The Reds are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Cincinnati's 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.494).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

Ashcraft is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Ashcraft will look to continue a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox - Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets - Home Luke Weaver Max Scherzer 5/10/2023 Mets - Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets - Home Nick Lodolo Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins - Away Graham Ashcraft Bryan Hoeing 5/13/2023 Marlins - Away Luke Weaver Sandy Alcantara

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.