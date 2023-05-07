Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Graham Ashcraft, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Reds (-130). The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Reds vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -130 +105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds are 6-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Cincinnati has gone 4-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The Reds have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

Cincinnati has played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-15-1).

The Reds have had a run line set for only two contests this season, and failed to cover in both.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-7 4-12 6-8 8-11 7-15 7-4

