Jonathan India -- batting .308 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.421) and OPS (.813) this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
  • India enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
  • In 72.7% of his 33 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • In 33 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 11 games this season (33.3%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (57.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.55).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 54 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
