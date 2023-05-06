Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and two RBI), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .273 with six doubles and 13 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 23 of 32 games this season (71.9%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (21.9%).
- In 32 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In 10 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.55).
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.6 per game).
- Clevinger (2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.60 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
