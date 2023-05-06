Sung-Jae Im is in fourth place, with a score of -7, following the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Looking to place a wager on Sung-Jae Im at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Im has finished under par 11 times, while also posting 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five events, Im has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.

In his past five appearances, Im has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average four times.

This week Im is seeking his fourth consecutive top-20 finish.

Im hopes to make the cut for the 10th straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 18 -9 276 0 22 4 10 $11.9M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Im placed 31st in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Im did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,538-yard length for this event.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Im has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,322 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Im's Last Time Out

Im was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 73rd percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the RBC Heritage, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Im shot better than 85% of the field (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Im fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Im carded two bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

Im's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average (6.2).

At that last tournament, Im's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Im finished the RBC Heritage outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Im finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Im Odds to Win: +800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Im's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.