Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. White Sox on May 6, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jonathan India, Andrew Vaughn and others are available in the Cincinnati Reds-Chicago White Sox matchup at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Reds vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Nick Lodolo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Lodolo Stats
- The Reds' Nick Lodolo (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Lodolo has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
Lodolo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Apr. 30
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 24
|4.0
|9
|6
|6
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 18
|4.2
|12
|8
|8
|4
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 13
|5.0
|8
|2
|2
|6
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 8
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|12
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nick Lodolo's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
India Stats
- India has eight doubles, two home runs, 16 walks and 13 RBI (33 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .280/.374/.398 on the year.
- India will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a home run and two RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 30
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has put up 34 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 12 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .318/.362/.439 slash line so far this year.
- Friedl enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with a double and an RBI.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Padres
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Padres
|May. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 30
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 10 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI (29 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .244/.353/.403 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has put up 29 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .236/.304/.463 so far this season.
- Robert brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.