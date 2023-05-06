The Cincinnati Reds (13-19) will rely on Jonathan India when they host Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (11-22) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, May 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +105. A 9.5-run over/under has been listed in this game.

Reds vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.16 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (2-2, 4.60 ERA)

Reds vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Reds have gone 3-2 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The White Sox have won in five, or 21.7%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious four times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

