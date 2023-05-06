Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Kevin Newman (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs White Sox Player Props
|Reds vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs White Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs White Sox
|Reds vs White Sox Odds
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .224 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Newman has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Newman has picked up an RBI in six games this season (27.3%), with more than one RBI in four of them (18.2%).
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (31.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.6 per game).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.