On Saturday, Kevin Newman (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .224 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Newman has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Newman has picked up an RBI in six games this season (27.3%), with more than one RBI in four of them (18.2%).

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (31.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings