Jake Fraley -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on May 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has four doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .239.

In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Fraley has driven home a run in 11 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In seven of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

