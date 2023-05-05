Friday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (13-18) and the Chicago White Sox (10-22) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 5.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Greene (0-1) for the Reds and Lance Lynn (0-4) for the White Sox.

Reds vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Reds vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.

Cincinnati is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored 131 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule