How to Watch the Reds vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jonathan India and Luis Robert will be among the star attractions when the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds are third-worst in MLB action with 21 home runs.
- Cincinnati has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.358).
- The Reds have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
- Cincinnati ranks 22nd in runs scored with 131 (4.2 per game).
- The Reds' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
- The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati has a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.524).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Greene (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Greene heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Greene will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Kyle Muller
|4/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/1/2023
|Padres
|L 8-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Blake Snell
|5/2/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Wacha
|5/3/2023
|Padres
|L 7-1
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Seth Lugo
|5/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Lance Lynn
|5/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Mike Clevinger
|5/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Michael Kopech
|5/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Luis Cessa
|Max Scherzer
|5/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Verlander
