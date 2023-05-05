Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After batting .424 with a double, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .288 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), with multiple hits six times (31.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 19), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel has driven home a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In nine of 19 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.60).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.6 per game).
- Lynn (0-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 7.16 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 7.16 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.592 WHIP ranks 69th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
