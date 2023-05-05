On Friday, Luke Maile (on the back of going 2-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Padres.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is batting .318 with a home run and two walks.
  • This year, Maile has posted at least one hit in five of 12 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Maile has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.60).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 52 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (7.16), 69th in WHIP (1.592), and sixth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
