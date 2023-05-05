Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .377.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 121st in slugging.
- India has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 31 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- India has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), with two or more runs four times (12.9%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 52 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (7.16), 69th in WHIP (1.592), and sixth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
