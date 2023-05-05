Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .464 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .235 with four doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Fraley has recorded a hit in 15 of 29 games this year (51.7%), including five multi-hit games (17.2%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Fraley has had an RBI in 10 games this season (34.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (18.8%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.6 per game).
- Lynn (0-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 7.16 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (7.16), 69th in WHIP (1.592), and sixth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
