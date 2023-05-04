MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, May 4
As we head into Thursday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Twins (Pablo Lopez) against the White Sox (Lucas Giolito).
Read on to find the probable pitchers for every contest on the calendar for May 4.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cubs at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-2) to the hill as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Patrick Corbin (1-4) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.
|CHC: Taillon
|WSH: Corbin
|3 (14 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (31.1 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|5.74
|10.3
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Nationals
- CHC Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.
|NYM: Verlander
|DET: Rodríguez
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (36.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|2.21
|-
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Mets at Tigers
- NYM Odds to Win: -185
- DET Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Vince Velasquez (4-2) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will counter with Zach Eflin (3-0) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.
|PIT: Velásquez
|TB: Eflin
|6 (32.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21 IP)
|3.06
|ERA
|3.00
|8.9
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -190
- PIT Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Rays
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (1-0) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Jack Flaherty (2-3) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|LAA: Canning
|STL: Flaherty
|3 (15.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (32 IP)
|4.11
|ERA
|3.94
|8.8
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Angels at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -145
- LAA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Cardinals
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Lopez (2-2) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Giolito (1-2) when the teams face off Thursday.
|MIN: Lopez
|CHW: Giolito
|6 (36 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (34.2 IP)
|4.00
|ERA
|4.15
|11.5
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox
- MIN Odds to Win: -140
- CHW Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Twins at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will look to Jordan Lyles (0-5) when the teams meet on Thursday.
|BAL: Rodriguez
|KC: Lyles
|5 (24.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (35.1 IP)
|4.07
|ERA
|5.86
|12.6
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Royals
- BAL Odds to Win: -160
- KC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (3-1) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will look to Connor Seabold (0-0) when the clubs play on Thursday.
|MIL: Miley
|COL: Seabold
|5 (29 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (13.2 IP)
|1.86
|ERA
|5.27
|5.9
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rockies
- MIL Odds to Win: -145
- COL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (2-2) to the bump as they face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Drew Rucinski (0-1) when the clubs meet Thursday.
|SEA: Kirby
|OAK: Rucinski
|5 (30.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (5.2 IP)
|2.93
|ERA
|4.76
|7.0
|K/9
|1.6
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Athletics
- SEA Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Athletics
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Dylan Dodd (0-0) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (2-1) when the clubs play Thursday.
|ATL: Dodd
|MIA: Luzardo
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (33.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.48
|-
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Braves at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -115
- ATL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Marlins
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (2-2) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (0-1) when the clubs face off on Thursday.
|TOR: Gausman
|BOS: Bello
|6 (38.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (12.1 IP)
|2.33
|ERA
|6.57
|12.6
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Red Sox
- TOR Odds to Win: -160
- BOS Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
