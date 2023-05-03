The San Diego Padres (16-15) host the Cincinnati Reds (13-17) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable pitchers are Seth Lugo (2-2) for the Padres and Luis Cessa (1-3) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (2-2, 3.58 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (1-3, 9.55 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Cessa

Cessa gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 9.55 ERA and nine strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.55, with 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .398 against him.

So far this season, Cessa has not recorded a quality start.

Cessa has put up two starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

Lugo (2-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 33-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 3.58, a 4.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.301.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Lugo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

