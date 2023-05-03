How to Watch the Reds vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Cessa will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres and Matt Carpenter on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 20 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Cincinnati is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .358 this season.
- The Reds' .245 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 130 (4.3 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Reds rank 21st with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.89 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined 1.505 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cessa (1-3) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- None of Cessa's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Cessa has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-7
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Drew Rucinski
|4/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Kyle Muller
|4/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/1/2023
|Padres
|L 8-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Blake Snell
|5/2/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Wacha
|5/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Seth Lugo
|5/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Lance Lynn
|5/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Mike Clevinger
|5/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Michael Kopech
|5/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Max Scherzer
|5/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Luis Cessa
|Max Scherzer
