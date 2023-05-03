Wednesday's game features the San Diego Padres (16-15) and the Cincinnati Reds (13-17) facing off at PETCO Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 3.

The Padres will look to Seth Lugo (2-2) against the Reds and Luis Cessa (1-3).

Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Reds have won in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Oddsmakers have given Cincinnati the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +225 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (130 total, 4.3 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.89 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

