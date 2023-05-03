The Philadelphia 76ers are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0. The point total for the matchup is set at 216.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -9.5 216.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In 62 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 216.5 combined points.
  • Boston's outings this year have an average total of 229.4, 12.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • Philadelphia has played 54 games this season that have gone over 216.5 combined points scored.
  • Philadelphia has a 226.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.6 more points than this game's point total.
  • Philadelphia has a 48-34-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The 76ers have won in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and won that game.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 20% chance of pulling out a win.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 62 75.6% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8
76ers 54 65.9% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • Six of Celtics' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (22-19-0).
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).
  • Boston is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • Philadelphia has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have hit the over five times.
  • Philadelphia has been better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than on the road (23-18-0) this year.
  • The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39
76ers 48-34 2-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
39-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-13
48-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
35-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 41-18
41-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-16

