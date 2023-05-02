Tyler Stephenson -- with an on-base percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is batting .275 with six doubles and 11 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 152nd in slugging.
  • In 72.4% of his games this year (21 of 29), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 29 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In 10 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In nine games this season (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
