TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 28 hits, which is tops among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .298 with seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
- Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 69.0% of his games this year (20 of 29), with more than one hit seven times (24.1%).
- He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (24.1%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (27.6%), including one multi-run game.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (7.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wacha (2-1) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
