Bookmakers have set player props for Jason Robertson and others when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) and plays an average of 18:50 per game.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Apr. 19 0 2 2 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

Jamie Benn has 78 points (one per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 19 1 1 2 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Joe Pavelski has 28 goals and 49 assists for Dallas.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 0 at Wild Apr. 23 0 0 0 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Apr. 19 0 0 0 0

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Put your picks to the test and bet on Stars vs. Kraken player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

Vince Dunn has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Apr. 28 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Apr. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Apr. 22 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.