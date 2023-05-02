The San Diego Padres (16-14) will try to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the Cincinnati Reds (12-17) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Michael Wacha (2-1) for the Padres and Graham Ashcraft (2-0) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (2-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 2.10 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds will send Ashcraft (2-0) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.10, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .190 against him.

Ashcraft is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Ashcraft is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 frames per start.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

Wacha (2-1) will take the mound for the Padres, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 31-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 6.75, a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.579.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In five starts this season, Wacha has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 5.0 innings per appearance.

