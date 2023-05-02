Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Padres on May 2, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Xander Bogaerts, Jonathan India and others in the San Diego Padres-Cincinnati Reds matchup at PETCO Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
India Stats
- India has put up 29 hits with eight doubles, a home run and 16 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.381/.381 so far this season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 30
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nick Senzel Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Senzel Stats
- Nick Senzel has two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI (18 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .310/.385/.500 on the season.
- Senzel has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .424 with a double, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.
Senzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 1
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Michael Wacha Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Wacha Stats
- The Padres' Michael Wacha (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in five chances this season.
- Wacha has three starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 5.0 innings per outing.
Wacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Apr. 26
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 20
|4.0
|10
|5
|5
|3
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 14
|4.1
|11
|7
|7
|3
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 8
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 1
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Bogaerts Stats
- Bogaerts has collected 34 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .304/.392/.500 slash line so far this year.
- Bogaerts hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Soto Stats
- Juan Soto has four doubles, five home runs, 31 walks and 13 RBI (22 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .214/.396/.398 on the year.
- Soto takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, seven walks and four RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
