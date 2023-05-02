Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Xander Bogaerts, Jonathan India and others in the San Diego Padres-Cincinnati Reds matchup at PETCO Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

India Stats

India has put up 29 hits with eight doubles, a home run and 16 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.381/.381 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Apr. 30 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Nick Senzel Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Senzel Stats

Nick Senzel has two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI (18 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.385/.500 on the season.

Senzel has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .424 with a double, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Senzel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 1 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Athletics Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 28 2-for-4 3 0 3 3 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Wacha Stats

The Padres' Michael Wacha (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Wacha has three starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 5.0 innings per outing.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Apr. 26 5.0 4 3 3 5 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 20 4.0 10 5 5 3 1 vs. Brewers Apr. 14 4.1 11 7 7 3 1 at Braves Apr. 8 6.0 2 0 0 10 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 1 6.0 6 4 4 2 3

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has collected 34 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .304/.392/.500 slash line so far this year.

Bogaerts hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has four doubles, five home runs, 31 walks and 13 RBI (22 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .214/.396/.398 on the year.

Soto takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, seven walks and four RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

