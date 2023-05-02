Nick Senzel -- hitting .424 with a double, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Padres.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .310.

Senzel is batting .556 with three homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Senzel has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 17 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel has had an RBI in eight games this year (47.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 52.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (23.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings