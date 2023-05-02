Kevin Newman -- batting .282 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .231.

Newman is batting .300 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Newman has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year (57.9%), with at least two hits on three occasions (15.8%).

In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Newman has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (21.1%).

He has scored at least one run six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings