Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .423 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is hitting .231 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 51.9% of his games this year (14 of 27), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 27 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, Fraley has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
