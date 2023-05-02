Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .423 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .231 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 51.9% of his games this year (14 of 27), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 27 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Fraley has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

