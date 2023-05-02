Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat take on the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Adebayo, in his last game, had 16 points and eight rebounds in a 108-101 win over the Knicks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Adebayo's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 14.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 7.7 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.5 PRA 29.5 32.8 26 PR 26.5 29.6 22.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 shots per game, which adds up to 18.7% of his team's total makes.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101.0 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.0 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the league, allowing 25.1 per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 37 16 8 2 0 0 0 3/29/2023 35 9 11 4 0 0 1 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.