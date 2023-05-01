The San Diego Padres (15-14) and the Cincinnati Reds (12-16) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, May 1 at PETCO Park, with Blake Snell pitching for the Padres and Luke Weaver taking the hill for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Reds are +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Padres (-225). The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (0-4, 5.87 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Reds vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Padres have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win six times (31.6%) in those contests.

The Reds have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +185 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luke Maile 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+275) Jose Garcia 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+230) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

