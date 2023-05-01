Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India on Monday.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Reds have +190 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -250 +190 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win six times (31.6%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has been at least a +190 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 15 of 28 chances this season.

The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 3-10 6-7 6-9 5-13 7-3

