Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup in this article.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-4)
|229
|-170
|+145
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|228.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-4)
|229
|-169
|+140
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|227.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and giving up 111.6 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.
- These teams average 229.4 points per game between them, 0.4 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|25.5
|-110
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|24.5
|-125
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|16.5
|+100
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-130
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-125
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Michael Porter Jr. or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.