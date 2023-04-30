Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Steer -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on April 30 at 4:07 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .253.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.2% of those games.
- In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Steer has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.86 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 49 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .317 against him.
