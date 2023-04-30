As they try to secure the series sweep, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (12-15) will clash with the Oakland Athletics (5-23) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, April 30. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +125. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.31 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (0-2, 7.82 ERA)

Reds vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

The Reds have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Cincinnati has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win five times (17.9%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 5-17 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Curt Casali 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+275) Jose Garcia 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

