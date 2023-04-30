How to Watch the Reds vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Shea Langeliers on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Reds vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds are third-worst in MLB play with 18 home runs.
- Cincinnati has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.363).
- The Reds' .246 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (121 total runs).
- The Reds rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 17 average in MLB.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- Cincinnati's 4.90 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the third-worst WHIP in the majors (1.501).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Nick Lodolo (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.31 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Lodolo has one quality start under his belt this year.
- Lodolo has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this season entering this matchup.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Martín Pérez
|4/26/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jon Gray
|4/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-7
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Drew Rucinski
|4/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Kyle Muller
|4/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Blake Snell
|5/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Wacha
|5/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Seth Lugo
|5/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Lance Lynn
|5/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Mike Clevinger
