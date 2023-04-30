Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Shea Langeliers on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are third-worst in MLB play with 18 home runs.

Cincinnati has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.363).

The Reds' .246 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (121 total runs).

The Reds rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 17 average in MLB.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Cincinnati's 4.90 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the third-worst WHIP in the majors (1.501).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Nick Lodolo (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.31 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Lodolo has one quality start under his belt this year.

Lodolo has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this season entering this matchup.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Nick Lodolo Nathan Eovaldi 4/25/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver Martín Pérez 4/26/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Jon Gray 4/28/2023 Athletics W 11-7 Away Luis Cessa Drew Rucinski 4/29/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Greene Kyle Muller 4/30/2023 Athletics - Away Nick Lodolo Ken Waldichuk 5/1/2023 Padres - Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres - Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox - Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.